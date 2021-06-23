Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pennon Group (LON:PNN) to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,072 ($14.01) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

PNN stock opened at GBX 1,138.50 ($14.87) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45, a current ratio of 14.04 and a quick ratio of 12.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,062.24. Pennon Group has a one year low of GBX 854.20 ($11.16) and a one year high of GBX 1,167.80 ($15.26). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a GBX 355 ($4.64) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 5th. This is an increase from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $14.97. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is 0.10%.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

