Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Shares Gap Up to $23.97

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.97, but opened at $24.68. Penn Virginia shares last traded at $24.78, with a volume of 1,031 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PVAC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 3.54.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 180.16%. The firm had revenue of $88.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Penn Virginia Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,494,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,421,000 after buying an additional 130,157 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 13.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 45,406 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 947.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 243,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 220,238 shares during the last quarter. Lasry Marc bought a new stake in Penn Virginia during the first quarter valued at $2,538,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 19.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 26,578 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

