Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Invests $12.44 Million in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 919,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,000. Community Health Systems comprises about 1.3% of Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned about 0.70% of Community Health Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,591,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,832,000 after buying an additional 1,680,538 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,126,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,231,000 after buying an additional 1,457,675 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,476,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,125,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 946.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,078,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after buying an additional 975,437 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

Community Health Systems stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.14. 16,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,830. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.94. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 3.64%. Community Health Systems’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,907.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

