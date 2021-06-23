Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Invests $10.25 Million in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 277,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,245,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned about 0.28% of Spirit Airlines as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAVE shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

NYSE SAVE traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $33.26. The stock had a trading volume of 42,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,349,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.72. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $40.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.78 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

