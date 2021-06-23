Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Increases Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned 0.11% of Exelixis worth $8,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.39. 17,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.66.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $1,330,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,248 shares of company stock worth $9,860,395 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXEL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

