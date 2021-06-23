Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $9.26 Million Stock Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. cut its position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 925,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426,516 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $9,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NMRK. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Newmark Group by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. 56.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NMRK. Wolfe Research began coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America upgraded Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Shares of NMRK traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 10,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,199. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $13.71.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 5.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

