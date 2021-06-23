Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Acquires New Stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 442,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,018,000. Magnachip Semiconductor makes up 1.1% of Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 880.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $113,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.20. 4,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,451. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.34.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 70.89%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Magnachip Semiconductor’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MX. TheStreet lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Vertical Research lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

