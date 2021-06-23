Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 70 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.89.

DIS opened at $173.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.24 billion, a PE ratio of -69.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.98. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $108.02 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

