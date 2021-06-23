Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Makes New $328,000 Investment in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,877,000 after acquiring an additional 225,968 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 89.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 328,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,194,000 after acquiring an additional 154,869 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 108.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 294,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,205,000 after acquiring an additional 153,257 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 265.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 191,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,191,000 after acquiring an additional 139,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,401,000 after acquiring an additional 138,482 shares in the last quarter.

LIT stock opened at $68.64 on Wednesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $30.99 and a 12 month high of $74.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.36.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

