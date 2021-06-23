Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Makes New $172,000 Investment in Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Global X Southeast Asia ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Global X Southeast Asia ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Global X Southeast Asia ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ASEA opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. Global X Southeast Asia ETF has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.88.

