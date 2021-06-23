Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $578,000 Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 59.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

MMP stock opened at $50.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.97. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 32.55%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

