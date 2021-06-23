Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Boosts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.65, for a total value of $4,893,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,622 shares of company stock worth $55,917,256. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.33.

CRM opened at $243.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.97. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

