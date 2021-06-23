Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Boosts Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,520,000 after purchasing an additional 506,401 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,196,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 603,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $85.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $94.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.