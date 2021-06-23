Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,366 GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $42.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.6367 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 69.80%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

