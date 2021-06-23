Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires 6,000 Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,219,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,849,000 after acquiring an additional 986,247 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,105,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,621,000 after acquiring an additional 388,251 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,256,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after acquiring an additional 266,270 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $1,932,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $1,271,000. 32.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $12.25 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.25 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

FSM opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.67. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

