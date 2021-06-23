Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Draper Esprit (LON:GROW)

Draper Esprit (LON:GROW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,014 ($13.25) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.21% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.80) price objective on shares of Draper Esprit in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Draper Esprit stock traded up GBX 51.10 ($0.67) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 937.10 ($12.24). The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,828. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 808.33. The company has a quick ratio of 16.23, a current ratio of 16.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Draper Esprit has a 1 year low of GBX 437.56 ($5.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 956 ($12.49). The stock has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 4.55.

In other news, insider Benjamin David Wilkinson bought 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

Draper Esprit Company Profile

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

