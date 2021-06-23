PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock Position Reduced by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,677 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 6,865 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.13% of PDC Energy worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,674,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,731,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,541,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,266,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 82.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 845,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,084,000 after acquiring an additional 382,298 shares during the last quarter.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,513,837.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,602.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.06. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $49.92.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.69.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.