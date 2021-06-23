PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,486 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,621,726,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,247,000 after purchasing an additional 958,625 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,218,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,633,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $396,721,000 after purchasing an additional 721,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.76. The stock had a trading volume of 238,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,319,732. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.25, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.29 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

