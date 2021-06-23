Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Gap Up to $9.79

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.79, but opened at $10.10. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 12,486 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTEN. Barclays raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 3.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 51.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

