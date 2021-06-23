Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 21.53% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Patterson Companies updated its FY22 guidance to $1.90-2.05 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.900-2.050 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $35.12 on Wednesday. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $19.89 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.10%.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

