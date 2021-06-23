Patron (PAT) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.82 Million

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 23rd. Patron has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and $7,629.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Patron has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Patron coin can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00055486 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00021288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.50 or 0.00644519 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00040936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00079290 BTC.

About Patron

Patron (CRYPTO:PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

