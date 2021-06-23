Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.04 and last traded at $31.04. 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 6,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.94.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Parkland from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Parkland from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Get Parkland alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.51.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter.

Parkland Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PKIUF)

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.