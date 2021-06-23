Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.03.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PK. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Compass Point raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NYSE:PK traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.54. 62,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124,369. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.42. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.24.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 225.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $241,044.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.