Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$15.00 to C$17.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Paramount Resources traded as high as $13.26 and last traded at $13.26, with a volume of 10955 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PRMRF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Paramount Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paramount Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 3.84.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $221.01 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 18.37%.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

