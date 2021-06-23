Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,331 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,331 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,827,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,158,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,159,000 after acquiring an additional 355,169 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNW opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 2.97%.

In related news, EVP Rohit Gupta sold 60,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $252,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,809.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

