Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 308,512 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 86.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,896 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 308,512 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 676,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after purchasing an additional 389,417 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,755 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of -14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 3.34. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.68.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

