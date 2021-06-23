Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 351.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,851 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Golden Entertainment worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 9.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $528,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,886.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $538,509.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GDEN opened at $44.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 2.92. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $46.83.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.52 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 12.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GDEN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Golden Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

