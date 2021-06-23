Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,631 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Coastal Financial worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Coastal Financial by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its position in Coastal Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coastal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Coastal Financial by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

CCB stock opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $372.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.66. Coastal Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $33.76.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter.

Coastal Financial Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

