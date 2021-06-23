Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 700.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,637 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,184 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern First Bancshares were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 543,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 520,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,389,000 after purchasing an additional 25,351 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 26,162 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.50 price objective on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ SFST opened at $51.76 on Wednesday. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The company has a market cap of $406.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.32. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $27.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.48 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

