Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.11 Million Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,978,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,505,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,018,000 after purchasing an additional 69,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RCL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Macquarie raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.07.

In related news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $485,729.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 360,873 shares of company stock worth $33,821,675. Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCL opened at $85.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.83.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.71 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.58 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.