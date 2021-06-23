Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 278,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,432,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMRN opened at $81.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.91. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.35 and a 1 year high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.59.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.44 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $793,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 312,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,793,591.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $434,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,471,874. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.68.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

