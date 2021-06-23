Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,557 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNF. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at $69,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $10,919,656.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,853,160 shares in the company, valued at $210,530,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 86,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $4,049,926.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 330,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,503,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 582,775 shares of company stock valued at $26,299,568 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

FNF opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.29 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

