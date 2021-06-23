Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,522 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LYB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.21.

LYB stock opened at $102.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $60.04 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.