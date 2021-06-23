PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.24. PagSeguro Digital reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAGS. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 10.4% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 39,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 14,641 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Dumac Inc. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $3,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,467. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.96 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.28.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

