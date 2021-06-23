PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $69.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.42% from the stock’s current price.

PD has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen started coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.31.

PD traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $45.27. 5,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,912. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $58.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.76.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $336,339.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $174,619.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,213 shares of company stock valued at $2,514,035. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 211.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

