Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $307.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to announce $307.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $306.06 million to $308.90 million. Oxford Industries reported sales of $191.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.17.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $99.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,996.00 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.32. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $37.89 and a 1 year high of $114.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently -81.77%.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 466.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

