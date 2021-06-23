Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70,000.00

Brokerages forecast that Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) will announce $70,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otonomy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50,000.00 and the highest is $80,000.00. Otonomy posted sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year sales of $220,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $90,000.00 to $320,000.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $350,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 22,255.17% and a negative return on equity of 83.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million.

OTIC has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Otonomy in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30. Otonomy has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in Otonomy by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 46,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 16,425 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Otonomy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in Otonomy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Otonomy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Otonomy by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 42,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

