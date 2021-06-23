Osmium Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Osmium Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 25,123 shares during the period. Black Stone Minerals makes up 0.4% of Osmium Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Osmium Partners LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,832,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 470,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 67,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSM remained flat at $$10.43 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,909. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 54.90 and a beta of 1.55. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $10.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $61.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.03 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 23.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 148.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BSM shares. TheStreet lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey P. Wood sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,298.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

