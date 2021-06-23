Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Stock Rating Lowered by Guggenheim

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) was downgraded by Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ORPH. Cowen lowered shares of Orphazyme A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ:ORPH opened at $5.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $208.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75. Orphazyme A/S has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $77.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91.
About Orphazyme A/S
Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.
