Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Stock Rating Lowered by Guggenheim

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) was downgraded by Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ORPH. Cowen lowered shares of Orphazyme A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORPH opened at $5.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $208.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75. Orphazyme A/S has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $77.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Orphazyme A/S stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 133,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.38% of Orphazyme A/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Orphazyme A/S

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

