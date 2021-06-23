Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Trading Down 5.4%

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY)’s share price dropped 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $10.18. Approximately 897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

OCLDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Orica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Orica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1851 per share. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Orica

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems to the mining, quarrying, oil and gas, and construction markets in Australia, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides bulk systems, wireless initiating systems, electronic blasting systems, initiating systems, packaged explosives, and blasting services to the surface and underground mining construction markets.

