OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) dropped 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.72. Approximately 66,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,188,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on OPKO Health in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.77.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $545.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.00 million. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $12,091,666.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon R. Cohen acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $190,500.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 775,000 shares of company stock worth $2,840,500 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 129.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

