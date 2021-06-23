Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 8,665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 547,731 shares.The stock last traded at $50.56 and had previously closed at $50.50.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.63.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 88.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.30 million. Open Text had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.2008 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Open Text in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,638,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Open Text by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,304,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Open Text by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,591,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,479,000 after purchasing an additional 791,058 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Open Text in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,732,000. Finally, Kabouter Management LLC purchased a new stake in Open Text in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,577,000. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

