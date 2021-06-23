Olstein Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.82.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,232.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SWK stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.64. 3,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,315. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.91. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.56 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

