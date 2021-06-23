Olstein Capital Management L.P. Purchases 67,000 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Sensata Technologies comprises 1.5% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $10,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 26.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

ST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

Shares of NYSE:ST traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.76. 4,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,637. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.34. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $34.42 and a one year high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $384,721.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $781,739.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,555 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.