Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $9.60 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.3% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $9,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.37. The company had a trading volume of 141,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,177,465. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $108.02 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.89.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

