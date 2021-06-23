Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $6.66 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 102,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 181,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $33,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 140,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 28.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.7% in the first quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 339,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,911,664. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.10. The company has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.19.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

