Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.26% of The Shyft Group worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,855,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 759,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,653,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,928,000 after purchasing an additional 93,219 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,705,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $569,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,205 shares in the company, valued at $16,752,553.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,318.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,349,000. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SHYF traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,631. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.47%.

SHYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

