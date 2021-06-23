Olstein Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $7,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.21. 7,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,362. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $103.26 and a 1 year high of $142.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.39.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DGX. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.36.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

