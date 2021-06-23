Olstein Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 19.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 40.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $360.77. 6,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,668. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $360.34. The firm has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $332.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

MCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.67.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,081.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total transaction of $759,061.80. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,085 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,910. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.