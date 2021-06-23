Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 10,546 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 234,212 shares.The stock last traded at $33.01 and had previously closed at $32.96.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OLK. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.82.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,416,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at $24,304,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth $24,044,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth $22,309,000. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

